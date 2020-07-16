COVID-19: Entebbe hospital admits eleven pregnant returnees

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe Hospital has admitted eleven expecting women who recently returned into the country and have symptoms of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Majority of these expecting women are in their second or third trimesters.

They are also among the 270 Ugandans and legal residents who returned from United Arab Emirates on July 3rd.

Dr. Moses Muwanga, the Entebbe Hospital Director says the hospital’s suspects ward currently has 15 suspects who include the eleven expecting women and another contact of a long distance truck driver.

He adds that the hospital has so far handled three pregnant women who successfully delivered upon repatriation back to Uganda two weeks ago. Two of the deliveries were by Caesarean section surgeries. Dr. Muwanga said the three all tested negative for COVID-19.

He adds that though none of the returnees quarantined in Entebbe municipality have tested positive of COVID-19, the hospital is on alert.

This is more so because there are about 40 expecting women in various quarantine Centres in Entebbe. The centres include two public facilities, Lands and Survey and the Fisheries Institute and private hotels such as Protea Hotel, Lake Victoria Hotel, Mowicribs Apartments, and St Steven Suites.

Meanwhile, Muwanga says the hospital currently has four COVID-19 patients, who are long distance truck drivers. The patients were admitted last week.

URN