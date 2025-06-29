COVID-19: Death toll rises to 22 in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh | Xinhua | Bangladesh on Saturday recorded two new COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 22 so far this month.

The country on June 5 recorded its first COVID-19 fatality this year when a man died from the infectious disease in the capital Dhaka.

The country also reported seven new COVID-19 cases, with the daily test positivity rate jumping to 3.87 percent in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time Saturday. Official data showed that 174 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Amid a fresh rise in COVID-19 infections in several neighboring countries, the Bangladeshi interim government has asked people to refrain from traveling to those destinations unless absolutely necessary.

The authorities here have also instructed relevant departments to enhance health screening and surveillance measures at all ports to contain the spread of the infection. ■