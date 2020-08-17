COVID-19 case at The New Vision

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A member of staff of The New Vision has tested positive for COVID-19 and the media house plans further checks to ensure more are not infected.

“I wish to inform you that Vision Group has registered a case of COVID-19. On of our staff working at the head office in Kampala tested positive over the weekend,” CEO Robert Kabushenga said in a statement to staff.

All staff who have been in contact with the COVID-19 case will be required to stay at home and isolate for a period of 14 days.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW