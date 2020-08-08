Coutinho reported to complete Bayern coach Flick’s starting 11

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho is said to be Bayern coach Hansi Flick’s missing jigsaw piece for Saturday’s Champions League duel against Chelsea.

The 28-year-old is most likely going to replace injured French forward Kingsley Coman along the left flank, although he has only been on the pitch in action for 27 minutes since March.

“He is in good shape at present and show his qualities,” the 55-year-old Bayern head coach commented.

The last 16 second leg (3-0 in the first) could be the Brazilian’s last chance to present himself as the gifted on-loan footballer from Barcelona appears to be heading for English Premier League’s club Arsenal in the 2020/2021 season.

For the other positions, the Bayern head coach will most likely choose the back-row of Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, and Kimmich in front of keeper Manuel Neuer.

Thiago and Goretzka are also likely to play in central midfield next to the forwards Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Coutinho, and Robert Lewandowski.

****

XINHUA