Court issues criminal summons against jobless youth in piglets case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road Magistrates court has issued criminal summons to Augustine Ojobile, the secretary of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC Electoral Commission to show up and receive judgment in the case where he is accused of being a common nuisance.

Ojobile is jointly charged with Robert Mayanja, for allegedly dumping pig heads at Kampala central police station in November 2018, while protesting alleged corruption in the Bank of Uganda. According to them, corruption had been the sole ingredient for the closure of commercial banks in Uganda over the years.

With fresh pig heads tied around their necks, and blood oozing across their t-shirts, they walked through the streets of Kampala to the police in a protest that was spearheaded by the group known as the Jobless Youth Pressure Group. One pig head had a placard bearing the name of the Central Bank Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile and the other, his former Deputy Louis Kasekende.

While they were expected to receive their judgement before the court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Fidelis Otwao yessterday, Ojobile, together with his lawyer Isaac Semakadde did not show up. But Mayanja, the co-accused told the court that he had received a call from Ojobile’s wife indicating that he was unwell, yet Semakadde had another urgent matter to attend to before the High Court in Kampala.

The Magistrate adjourned the case up to May 28, 2021, and issued criminal summons to Ojobile requiring him to appear before the court on the said day. But Mayanja told journalists after the court session that he is frustrated with this case because it has dragged on for too long.

The protest at CPS came a few days after another that was staged at the Central Bank where two piglets were dumped bearing the name of Juma Kisaame, the former managing director of DFCU bank. The activists were accordingly arrested and taken to court where the prosecution adduced evidence from five witnesses who included police officers and Muslims who were reportedly angered by the protest.

The piglet protests have been commonly used by activists who subscribe to this group known as the Jobless Brotherhood which has since rebranded to the “Alternative’.

In 2016, their members including Luta Ferdinand who is now facing trial in the court-martial on different charges and Joseph Lukwago were arrested for dumping piglets at Parliament protesting more than 100 million shillings given to each MP for buying personal cars.

*****

URN