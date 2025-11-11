COP30 summit kicks off in Belem, Brazil

BELEM, Brazil | Xinhua | The 30th United Nations climate change conference, commonly known as COP30, opened Monday in Belem, Brazil, with the aim of putting the fight against climate change back in the center of international priorities, according to local authorities.

At the opening ceremony, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev called to meet the goals of the climate summit held last year in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago thanked Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for appointing him and reiterated that COP30 must present solutions.

Despite recent setbacks, the living conditions of populations around the world can and must continue to improve, Correa do Lago emphasized. “Science, education, culture are the path that we have to follow,” he said.

Multilateralism is definitely the way forward in the fight against climate change, he said.

A series of topics, including climate adaptation, just transition, and implementation of the Paris Agreement’s global balance, are expected to be discussed at the event.

Delegations of over 190 countries and regions have registered to participate in the conference, which runs through Nov. 21, according to the COP30 presidency. ■