Contention in Teso over burial site of cultural leader

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Iteso Cultural Institution is yet to agree where the Paramount Chief in Teso, Augustine Osuban Lemukol will be buried.

On Monday, William Alloch Akol, the Chairperson of the Iteso Cultural Union-ICU Founders said that Emorimor should be buried on the land that was last month donated to the union in Soroti District Local Government.

According to Alloch, if Emorimor is buried in his home, the family might restrict access to his grave.

David Okurut alias Meya says Emorimor’s will or family consent may not be necessary since Osuban is bound by the culture of the Iteso.

Jorem Opian Obicho, a member of Iteso Cultural Union says that burying Emorimor in Soroti shows respect to the first cultural leader who dedicated his time to establish and strengthen the cultural institution.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Valerian says that the burial site for Emorimor is not provided for in the ICU constitution. He said that by the time they drafted the constitution, the union didn’t have any land.

Rev. Fr. Robert Echogu, the Secretary of Soroti burial committee said that the matter will be subjected to further discussion and consultations with the family and other stakeholders before the final decision is made.

Jonathan Maraka, the ICU spokesperson says that the information available indicates that Emorimor wished to be buried at his home in Abilayep village, Serere town council in Serere district.

Since his installation as Emorimor in April 2000, Teso Cultural Chief has been living and operating from his home in Serere. Before the construction of the new East Kyoga Regional Police Headquarters, ICU was sharing office space with the police.

The Teso cultural head died on Saturday at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

*****

URN