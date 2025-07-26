Construction of shs58 billion Bataka Headquarters commissioned

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has commissioned the construction of Lwattamu House, the headquarters for Buganda clan heads, also known as the Bataka.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Mengo on Friday, Museveni highlighted the significance of clan heads in the promotion and preservation of culture in Uganda and Africa at large.

Museveni said that the 1900 Agreement, which allocated land to people who supported the colonialists, excluded the Buganda clan heads, leaving them without land and creating the current problem.

He gave historical context, stating that then-Governor Mitchell during colonial times appointed a commission of inquiry in 1924 to address land issues in Buganda. However, in a report presented in 1927, the issue of clan heads was not addressed.

Museveni further stated that when the NRM came to power and restored the kingdoms, they were supposed to discuss the issue of land for clan heads, but that did not happen.

He emphasized that the Bataka worked with him to restore the Buganda Kingdom and also supported the liberation war that brought his government to power. He added that, traditionally, clan heads are very significant because they form the foundation of every cultural tradition.

Museveni recalled meeting Prince Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, now the Kabaka of Buganda, in London, where he had gone to meet Professor Yusuf Lule. During that meeting, Museveni and Prince Mutebi discussed the restoration of the Buganda Kingdom on the condition that everyone plays their role.

Museveni narrated that after the meeting in London, he proceeded to explain the importance of restoring kingdoms to the Army Council in Gulu, noting that there was no incompatibility with governance as long as each institution performed its respective role.

Museveni emphasized that part of the strength of the African race lies in its culture and genetics. He condemned marriage within the same clans, stating that it leads to the destruction of genetic diversity.

“As the government is doing modern things like building roads, bridges, and developing the economy, who is preserving our genetics? Because it’s not clear to others,” Museveni remarked.

He questioned whether religious leaders take the trouble to ask young people coming for marriage about their clans before they wed, in order to preserve culture and genetics.

He urged traditional leaders to work with religious leaders to preserve culture and avoid inbreeding.

The land on which the headquarters will be constructed cost 9 billion Shillings, which was paid by President Museveni. The President said construction work will be carried out by the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) at a cost of 58.45 billion Shillings over a period of three years.

Kyadondo Kasirye Mbugeramula, the head of the Nvuma clan, said the President acquired the two-hectare piece of land along Kabaka Anjagala Road in Mengo for the clan heads after being informed of their plan to build their headquarters.

He added that for over 100 years, the clan heads have lacked sustainable income sources since they lost their land.

Traditionally, clan heads are not supposed to work for income, but rather receive sustenance through other means.

As a result, Kasirye said the clan heads sought to have a building to carry out administrative work, provide financial support, and offer a place to monitor and preserve the culture and traditions of their people.

However, he noted that not all the clan heads are in agreement with the move, though he is optimistic that others will eventually join them.

In May 2023, the clan heads met with President Museveni at State House in Entebbe through the coordination of ICT Minister Nabbosa Ssebugwawo where they asked him for land and a building for their headquarters.

Minister Nabbosa expressed gratitude to President Museveni for considering the plight of the clan heads in Buganda.

At the same event, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, said the land was initially partitioned into 12 plots with separate land titles owned by different landlords.

She said her ministry has embarked on a process to change the land titles to reflect ownership by the clan heads, eventually merging them into a single land title representing one block of land.

During the event, Nabakooba handed over four land titles which her ministry had successfully transferred to the current trustees who are the clan heads.

The six-floor Lwattamu House will feature shops, offices for each clan, a museum, a conference hall, and other facilities. Construction is expected to take three years.

In 2023 there arose dissatisfaction among Buganda Kingdom officials concerning the meeting of President Museveni by a section of clan heads.

Digniteries from Buganda pondered whether the meetings of the clan heads with President Museveni had been brought to the attention of the Katikiro, given that the council of heads holds a pivotal role within the kingdom’s structure.

During a council meeting the Lukiiko in August 2023, Buganda Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga said that the Battaka are under the direct authority of the Kabaka, who possesses the power to establish, dissolve clans, and appoint clan heads.

During that Lukiiko, seating Mayiga emphasized that all matters concerning the clans and their affairs are under the jurisdiction of the Kabaka alone, and no other individual.

He further stated that anyone who opposes the Kabaka’s authority (sabakata) could face being ostracized within Buganda.

*****

URN