Conmen fleece doctors seeking 16 Health Service Commission positions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than one thousand doctors have applied to fill just 16 positions recently advertised by the Health Service Commission.

Speaking to journalists on Monday as shortlisted candidates sat for their aptitude examinations at Makerere University, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Commission’s Chairperson, revealed that they had received a total of 1,413 applications.

However, only about half of the applicants were shortlisted to compete for the sixteen jobs available at the Ministry of Health and Kayunga Hospital.

Dr. Mwebesa explained that approximately 700 applicants were dropped for failing to attach essential documents such as their annual practicing licenses, national identity cards, or academic qualifications.

He also revealed that the Commission had received complaints from candidates who were conned by fraudsters promising access to interview questions in exchange for large sums of money. In response to these scams, he said the examination questions were only finalized and set at midnight to prevent any leaks.

He clarified that the aptitude test being conducted at Makerere University does not focus on medical knowledge but rather general knowledge. This method is used to reduce the overwhelming number of applicants in the initial stages of the recruitment process.

In total, the Health Service Commission received 9,976 applications for various positions, including senior consultants and laboratory technicians. Dr. Mwebesa said that for roles that did not attract many applicants, candidates will proceed directly to interviews without having to sit for aptitude tests. These interviews are scheduled to begin next week.

Previously, candidates submitted their applications physically at the Commission’s offices in Kampala. However, the Commission has since adopted an online system for applications. Mwebesa noted that this transition has shortened the application process to just 21 days and reduced physical interactions that previously enabled fraudulent activities.

This recruitment exercise comes at a time when concern is growing over the high number of unemployed doctors in Uganda, despite widespread understaffing in health facilities. The country’s doctor-to-patient ratio currently stands at one doctor per 25,000 people—far below the World Health Organization’s recommendation of one doctor per 1,000 patients.

Nonetheless, Mwebesa urged the public not to despair, stating that with the new financial year now underway, more hospitals are expected to begin recruiting staff.

