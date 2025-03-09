Conjoined twins die in Jinja hospital

JINJA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Conjoined twins have died at Jinja regional referral hospital.

The babies were delivered by caesarian section at Kiyunga health center IV. They were joined together in the stomach all through to the chest areas.

Their mother, Amina Mukyala who is currently admitted at Jinja hospital says that, she only got to know about the twins on Saturday.

Mukyala says that, she underwent all the mandatory antenatal visits at Kalyowa health II in Kyanvuma town council, in Luuka district.

Mukyala says that, she started experiencing intensified labor pains and resolved to contact her husband to take her to Kalyowa health center II with hopes having a normal delivery.

Mukyala says that, the contractions at Kalyowa health center II were unsuccessful, prompting the midwife to refer her to Irongo health center III, which is situated about 10Kms away.

According to Mukyala, the health workers at Irongo induced her pregnancy with hopes of easing the delivery process in vain, prompting to recommend for the uterus scan, where it was discovered that, she was pregnant with twins.

Mukyala was referred to Kiyunga health IV located another 13Kms away, where the doctor recommended for a fresh uterus scan, equally confirming the presence of healthy twins.

However, during the caesarian section, Shamim Namulanda says that, the doctors informed her that, the sister was pregnant with siamese twins.

Namulanda says that, at this point, the doctors successfully delivered the conjoined twins via caeserian section and admitted them in the high dependence preterm ward for three hours before referring them to the Jinja hospital’s NICU for further assessment.

The doctor says that, Mukyala lacked access to expatriate health workers who could recommend for ultra uterus scans in the early months of the pregnancy.

The doctor argues that, such cases are only handled at either regional referrals or Mulago national hospital as they are fully equipped with the necessary specialists, coupled with equipment to address the situation.

He added that the delays of procuring the ambulance, coupled with mobilizing specialists over the weekend might have contributed to the early death of the conjoined twins.

