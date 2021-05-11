CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT YK MUSEVENI

✅ CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE ON PRESIDENT YK MUSEVENI’S SIXTH TERM AS PRESIDENT 🇺🇬

✳ The Ministry of Education and Sports wishes to congratulate His Excellency, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, upon his re-election for the sixth term as the President of the Republic of Uganda. Under his stable leadership, the Education and Sports sector has made significant gains in transforming Uganda through education for knowledge and skills development. The sector achievements over the last five years cover pre-primary; primary; secondary; Business, Technical, Vocational Education and Training (BTVET); school inspection and supervision, higher education, physical education and sports, and

special needs education.