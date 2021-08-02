Commuter taxis outnumber travelers in Mukono as public transport resumes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Business is slow for taxi operators in Mukono district on day one of the resumption of public transport following the 42-days lockdown announced by the president to contain the second wave of COVID-19.

Dozens of taxi drivers made it early to various stages expecting a big number of travelers. On Friday, President Yoweri Museveni authorized the resumption of public transport under strict observance of standard operating procedures-SOPs to stop the further spread of COVID-19. He said that the public transporters would only be allowed to carry half of their licensed capacity to ensure social distancing among travelers.

Ali Ssenkungu, a taxi driver plying the Kalagi-Mukono-Kampala route told URN that he only managed to pick up one passenger from Kalagi, which forced him to park his vehicle.

Jawadu Kalule, another taxi driver says that they have been forced to revert to their old transport fares before the declaration of COVID-19 in the country but this has not helped them to get passengers. For instance, from Mukono to Kampala, taxis are willing to charge Shillings 5000, Mukono to Lugazi Shillings 3000 and up to Jinja Shillings 8000. Kalule notes that many drivers have been pressed by the lockdown yet they missed government relief funds. Kenneth Sserebe, another driver at Wantoni stage attributes low passenger turn up to the partial opening of business areas in Kampala.

*****

URN