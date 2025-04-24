COMMENT: Tororo people should stop lamenting over district and get down to work

COMMENT | JOHNSON OMOLO | After President Yoweri Museveni resolved the decades-long Tororo district acrimony by partitioning the area into four separate units this week, I urge the citizens and local leaders to settle down to work, and avoid lamenting on new boundaries.

Their political leaders and cultural leaders and elders who attended the meetings at State House on Wednesday ( see story-TORORO: President Museveni agrees to 2 new districts, City ) unanimously agreed to the wise counsel of President Museveni who continues to demonstrate good leadership through co existence and social economic transformation of Uganda.

Our President is clearly God sent to lead the country and unite the population irrespective of their ethnicity. No leaders opposed this division of Tororo, therefore we can safely say they are all in agreement. Time for politics is over – it’s now time to work.

The people of Tororo should appreciate the new city status and new administrative areas that aim to take services closer to the people.

We are also hopeful that the new administrative realignment will bury the bad politics that was existing in Tororo. The bad politics had camps for west Budama and Tororo county. NRM will now be stronger in Tororo as there will be no more cause for disunity .

The Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI ) led by Kwar Adhola Moses Owor should focus on empowerment of their subject through wealth creation ideologies. Efforts should be put on commercial agriculture to uplift the standing and quality of life of all residents in Tororo irrespective of their tribe.

TACI should take advantage of PDM to economically empower Tororo residents and liberate them from poverty. Youth should stop occupying themselves with taking malwa and waragi in trading centres from 11am, but focus on income generating projects.

The Many LC 5 chairmen will now have a smaller area to focus on development. The current LC5 chairman has been moving through a wide area, right from Malaba via Mela municipality, then to Budama South to North.

We hope the bad politics of hatred that was being peddled by misguided elites and so called kingpins of Tororo politics will be buried and a new chapter of peace and reconciliation built in the wider Tororo district and Mulanda/ Mukuju and East Budama.

We must champion politics of ideology, and not identity

Johnson Omolo is President of the Africa Golf Confederation (AGC)