COMMENT: Is there anyone to blame in the Mowzey Radio case?

Kampala, Uganda | COMMENT | John Ssewava | Social media is awash with remarks of all kinds, the usual after the death of a Ugandan star at home or abroad.

Many seem to be blaming alleged negligence at Case Hospital for the demise of Ugandan musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio, who succumbed Thursday to brain injuries suffered after a reported brawl at Entebbe’s De Bar.

One post on social media stated that, ”I have a feeling that Radio passed on some time back, but Case wanted Money. They cannot chase you from Nsambya and then Case….”

There was a response to this post. ” Are you saying Case admitted a corpse, or Nsambya new they could not manage and death was obvious?”

“You mean Museven’s sh30million went to clear a debt for useless treatment,” another post on social media responded in the debate.

Another post stated that, “What has Case done now, Radio was brought in a critical condition. There has been no negligence this time. God decided.”

“I am sick and tired of that notion of someone’s time. How many lives have been saved because of prompt and timely treatment. Why are doctors there…afterall you will die anyway if it is your time?” another post stated.

Mowzey was admitted to Emmanuel Clinic in Entebbe, transferred to Nsambya then to Case where hours later doctors conducted a brain surgery. His death raises more questions than answers, and here are 10 of many….

Entebbe, with an international airport, should have a hospital facility to match its status as soon as possible. Why should patients in need of critical first aid attention be referred to Kampala, two hours away? Nsambya could not refer a case to Case Hospital if they did not have confidence in the latter’s ability, or is there something we do not know? Which other facility handles acute cases in Uganda better than Case Hospital or what are the viable alternatives? Which other hospital should Radio have been referred to? Mulago the national referral hospital is often dismissed as lacking facilities and personnel. Which hospital in Uganda does not have a horror story? Which hospital does not record death on a daily basis? Are leading artistes in all fields insured at all? Would that cut the costs that arise in case of accidents? There is a general blame on “poor quality” medical personnel, who only google to find remedies. Shouldn’t technology be seen as one platform that will improve the “quality” of the medical personnel. Are we focusing on the hospital rather than the lifestyle of celebrities as the priest said in his homily at the requiem mass? What about the other circumstances surrounding the death and life of artistes – such as security and regulation of bars? Or even copyright laws…..like in the case now of Mowzey. Is the health sector well supported by government and citizens to grow to match the increasing populations and lifestyles? Are Ugandans in the shock of the loss missing the more important health and other questions?