COMESA consumers face rising threat from unsafe products

Experts called for stronger regional cooperation, improved monitoring of online platforms, and heightened accountability for digital marketplaces

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | As the world observed World Consumer Rights Day on March 15, officials across the COMESA region warned that unsafe products in both physical and digital marketplaces are creating growing risks for consumers, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement, better awareness, and cross-border coordination.

At a forum organised by the COMESA Competition and Consumer Commission, experts outlined how rapid technological and trade changes are exposing consumers to new hazards—from defective household items to counterfeit products increasingly sold online.

Steven Kamukama, director of Consumer Welfare and Advocacy, said the right to safety remains a fundamental consumer principle that must be enforced more rigorously.

“A consumer has the right to be protected against hazardous goods and services, including having access to proper usage instructions, warnings and quality assurance,” Kamukama said, noting that this also extends to the right to live in a healthy environment.

Kamukama pointed out that consumers are often at a disadvantage compared with manufacturers and traders.

“The burden of proof is difficult and costly for consumers, which is why liability must rest with producers who understand their products and are best placed to prevent harm,” he said.

He identified multiple hazards, including unstable furniture, choking risks in toys, chemical contamination, electrical faults, and bacterial contamination.

Drawing on recent examples, Kamukama cited product recalls across the COMESA region, including vehicles with faulty components, contaminated food, and unsafe cosmetics, demonstrating the ongoing threats to consumer safety.

Recalls in mitigation

Nancy Otori, also from the Commission, emphasised the role of recalls in mitigating risk.

“Recalls are proactive safety interventions aimed at removing hazardous products before further harm occurs,” she said, noting that effective systems rely on strong legal frameworks, empowered regulators, and clear procedures for notifying the public and removing unsafe products.

Transparency and traceability across supply chains, she added, are critical to ensure defective products are quickly identified and withdrawn.

The rise of e-commerce has added complexity. John Mwesige, manager for Consumer Welfare and Advocacy, said online marketplaces, while offering convenience and choice, have also increased exposure to counterfeit and unsafe goods.

“Many of these products enter markets without traditional safety checks,” he said. Fake reviews, missing certifications, and anonymous sellers make enforcement challenging and recalls difficult to implement, leaving consumers exposed.

Posible solutions

Going forward, experts at the forum called for stronger regional cooperation, improved monitoring of online platforms, and heightened accountability for digital marketplaces.

They also stressed that consumer protection must evolve to match the speed of technological and trade developments, with coordinated efforts from governments, regulators, businesses, and consumers themselves.