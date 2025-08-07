COMESA Competition Commission issues consumer alert on 5,000 Ford Vehicles over safety concerns

LILONGWE, MALAWI | Julius Businge | The COMESA Competition Commission (CCC) has issued a consumer alert to the general public concerning a major safety recall involving more than 5,000 Ford vehicles manufactured between 2021 and 2025.

The recall, announced in July 2025 by Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa, affects multiple popular models including the Ford Ranger, Everest, EcoSport, and Puma.

In a formal notice dated August 7, 2025, the CCC warned that the affected vehicles pose serious safety risks, including fuel leaks, engine stalling, and possible vehicle rollaway.

“The Commission is urging consumers across COMESA Member States to verify whether their vehicles fall within the recall list and to seek immediate inspection and repairs,” said Steven Kamukama, director of consumer welfare and advocacy at the CCC who signed the formal notice.

The Puma models built between November 2021 and September 2024 may have a defective fuel line that could rub against a bracket and eventually leak, potentially leading to engine stalling or even fire.

Meanwhile, certain EcoSport models manufactured from April 2021 to July 2022 may have front half shafts that were improperly installed, creating risks of power loss or rollaway accidents if the parking brake is not applied.

More alarming is the potential camshaft sprocket failure in Ranger and Everest models equipped with 3.0L V6 engines, manufactured between June 2022 and March 2025.

A fractured sprocket can cause the engine to stall without warning, dramatically increasing the risk of a crash.

The affected vehicles have been reported primarily in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Eswatini.

However, the CCC emphasized that many similar units have been imported into various COMESA countries, putting more consumers at risk.

“The Commission, in collaboration with national consumer agencies, shall assist consumers from any COMESA Member State who may be affected by this recall, upon evidence that the consumer’s vehicle is of the make and model, and was built in the period mentioned in the voluntary recall,” said Steven Kamukama, director of consumer welfare and advocacy at the CCC.

Meanwhile, Ford South Africa has already initiated direct communication with affected customers and is offering free inspections and repairs at authorized dealerships.

The CCC’s alert is issued under Article 30(1)(b) of the COMESA Competition Regulations, which empowers the Commission to inform the public about products that pose serious safety risks.

As the number of grey imports continues to rise within the region, the Commission is urging all vehicle owners to stay vigilant and to verify vehicle safety regularly, especially in cases involving imported second- hand units, Kamukama said.