Colonel Edith Nakalema new face of Uganda’s anti-corruption drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt.Col Edith Nakalema will be the new face of Uganda’s anti-corruption drive, President Yoweri Museveni has announced.

Museveni confirmed the appointment, and introduced Lt.Col Nakalema at Kololo where Uganda celebrated this year’s world anti-corruption day 2018.

The President admitted frustration at the pace of the fight against corruption, and said Nakalema will be the link between his office and institutions like the IGG’s office that already in place.

He announced toll free lines to fight corruption as 0800202500 , WhatsApp 0778202500 and was particularly bitter with police, traffic officers who continue to take bribes, and those who arrest Ugandans for being idle and disorderly. He said the laws being applied by police are colonial.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

****

