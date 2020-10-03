Colombia call up James, Falcao for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Bogota, Colombia | XINHUA | Colombia head coach Carlos Queiroz has named James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao in his squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile.

Rodriguez and Falcao were among 18 Europe-based players included in the 24-man squad announced by the Colombian Football Federation on Friday.

The pair have not played for their country since the Cafeteros’ penalty shootout defeat to Chile in the quarterfinals of last year’s Copa America in Brazil.

Falcao, 34, has found his scoring touch for Galatasaray with three goals from the opening three rounds of the Turkish Super Lig.

James, 29, has also impressed in his opening three matches for Everton in the Premier League following his summer move from Real Madrid.

Colombia will host Venezuela in Barranquilla on October 9 before facing Chile in Santiago four days later in the opening fixtures of the South American zone qualifiers.

Following is the Colombia squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Napoli), Camilo Vargas (Atlas, Mexico), Alvaro Montero (Tolima), Aldair Quintana (Atletico Nacional).

Defenders: Stefan Medina (Monterrey), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), Yerry Mina (Everton), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham), Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo), Jhon Lucumi (Genk), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Johan Mojica (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Matheus Uribe (Porto), Jorman Campuzano (Boca Juniors), Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St. Petersburg), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth), Yairo Moreno (Leon), Steven Alzate (Brighton), James Rodriguez (Everton).

Forwards: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Radamel Falcao (Galatasaray), Duvan Zapata, Luis Fernando Muriel (Atalanta), Luis Diaz (Porto).

