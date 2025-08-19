Coffee prices rebound

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coffee farmers in Uganda have reason to smile as the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) confirms a rebound in coffee prices after months of decline. In a media brief issued today, Minister Frank K. Tumwebaze reassured farmers and stakeholders that the coffee sector is on a recovery path.

“As per today’s coffee market report from our Department of Coffee Development, a kilogram of coffee is selling at between Ugx. 13,000-14,000 for Robusta (FAQ) and Ugx. 13,500-14,000 for Arabica parchment per kilo,” he stated, noting that these prices meet the levels projected earlier in June 2025.

The Minister attributed the recent recovery to Uganda’s resilience and the sustained confidence of international buyers in the country’s high-quality coffee. He highlighted the importance of maintaining these gains by adhering to best practices in production, harvesting, and post-harvest handling.

“Farmers and actors in the coffee value chain are urged to maintain high-quality standards, adopt good agricultural practices, strengthen farmer organizations, and explore value addition opportunities to reduce vulnerability to international price fluctuations,” Minister Tumwebaze emphasized.

The Ministry remains committed to supporting Uganda’s coffee sector, which continues to be a cornerstone of the economy and a vital source of livelihood for millions of households. With coffee prices stabilizing, the government is calling on all stakeholders to sustain the momentum and safeguard Uganda’s reputation as a producer of premium coffee.

***

URN