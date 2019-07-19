Coffee federation asks gov’t to use existing groups to register farmers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Coffee Federation (UCF) has proposed that registration of farmers be conducted by value chain actors through their affiliated groups and not government.

The National Coffee bill 2018, proposes the registration of farmers capturing details of the size of land, number of coffee trees and particulars of the farmers, coffee buyers and sellers among others.

The bill also proposes that land, where the coffee is to be grown shall be evaluated by Uganda Coffee Development Authority- UCDA to determine whether or not it is suitable for coffee growing.

The bill proposes a 2-year jail term if a farmer fails to take good care of their coffee plantation.

According to Uganda Coffee Federation, several cooperative societies, coffee companies and groups already exist and have details of their farmers, which the Government should use.

UCF, a non-profit company limited by guarantee with membership including coffee exporters, coffee processors, farmers, companies that supply equipment and supplies to coffee dealers were appearing before the Agriculture committee chaired by Janet Okori-moe on the coffee bill.

Robert Byaruhanga, the Treasurer of the UCF notes that they support the registration of farmers, but not in the way Government is proposing. He says the different value chain actors in the industry can register coffee farmers as they are already on the ground, well placed and organized.

Byaruhanga says this will not only be easier but could be welcomed because these groups are already working with farmers and there is trust. He says with over 4 million coffee farmers, only the existing value chain actors through the affiliated groups can register ably the farmers.

Byaruhanga says that since 80 percent of the coffee business is controlled by multinational , registration could help bring back the money to Uganda.

Fred Mukasa, the Vice President UCF says that deregistering farmers who neglect their coffee is not necessary as it conflicts with the road map of coffee. He says Government should also guard against over-regulation.

Evelyn Chemutai, the Bukwo Woman MP said in the committee that the proposed the law was silent on encouraging in more farmers to grow coffee to meet the target 20 million bags.

According to UCDA, Uganda’s Coffee exports in March 2018 amounted to 333,346 60-kilo bags worth US$ 35.74 million. This comprised 224,036 bags worth US$ 21 million of Robusta and 109,310 bags worth US$ 13.88 million of Arabica coffee.

