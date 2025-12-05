Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan ignites festive cheer as it rolls out across Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It was happiness, laughter and excitement in the air as Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda officially unveiled its Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan at the Railway Grounds in Kampala on Dec.3.

Against a backdrop of music, bright decorations and cheerful crowds, the launch marked the beginning of a nationwide festive journey designed to spread joy, strengthen community bonds and celebrate the true spirit of Christmas.

As the year draws to a close, companies and organisations across the world often use the festive season to reconnect with their customers, give back to communities and position their brands for continued growth. In Uganda, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda has joined this tradition with a campaign that goes beyond refreshment, focusing instead on shared experiences, gratitude and togetherness.

December in Uganda is always filled with warmth and anticipation. It is the time when families reconnect, friends travel long distances to reunite and communities come together in celebration.

Churches echo with carols, homes are prepared for visitors and meals are shared with joy and generosity. In many ways, Christmas remains one of the most cherished moments in the Ugandan calendar, bringing hope, unity and renewed bonds.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan is inspired by this powerful sense of togetherness. Over the coming weeks, the brightly branded caravan will make its way through various towns and neighbourhoods across the country, delivering music, entertainment and refreshments to communities of all backgrounds. Each stop is carefully planned to reflect the joy and simplicity that define the Ugandan Christmas experience.

The campaign is intended to take the festive feeling beyond shopping centres and homes and bring it directly into the heart of communities. By creating mini celebrations in different locations, CCBU aims to give families, friends and neighbours an opportunity to come together, pause from their routines and enjoy the magic of the season in a shared space.

Speaking at the launch, Emmy Hashakimana, the Managing Director of Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, explained that Christmas is more than just a holiday for many Ugandans. It is a time of gratitude, reconnection and meaningful moments. He noted that through the Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan, the company is seeking to be present in those moments by bringing happiness, togetherness and refreshment closer to consumers wherever they are.

Each stop on the caravan’s route will feature live performances by local entertainers, interactive games and fun, family-friendly activities. There will also be surprise giveaways that include food items such as matooke and live chicken, as well as Coca-Cola branded merchandise. These tokens are meant to symbolise appreciation while creating lasting memories for winners and their communities.

Kirunda Magoola, Head of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at CCBU, described the initiative as a gesture of thanks to the company’s loyal customers who have supported the brand throughout the year. He said the festive season provides a perfect opportunity for Coca-Cola to step out of its usual spaces and join consumers in celebration, reinforcing the bond that has been built over time.

Beyond music and giveaways, the caravan is expected to boost the festive mood in the areas it visits by creating lively centres of activity. Small businesses, vendors and local performers are also likely to benefit from the increased foot traffic and excitement generated by the tour, contributing to the seasonal economic buzz in the towns it passes through.

As the caravan sets off on its journey, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda is calling on communities across the country to be part of the experience. The message is simple: come together, share a moment, celebrate the season and enjoy the real magic that Christmas brings.