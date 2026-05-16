Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda introduces Coca-Cola 1L PET bottle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of the Coca-Cola 1-litre PET bottle, a shareable and affordable option designed to meet everyday consumer needs. According to a media statement released on May 15, the new pack will retail at Shs2,500.

The Coca-Cola 1L PET bottle is designed to offer consumers the right balance of quantity, convenience, and affordability, making it suitable for families and friends to share during meals and social moments.

Emmy Hashakimana, Managing Director of CCBU, part of the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group, said the new pack reflects the company’s commitment to providing practical beverage solutions that align with consumers’ lifestyles and spending needs.

“We continuously innovate to provide drink options that suit different lifestyles and occasions. The Coca-Cola 1L PET was developed in response to a clear consumer demand for a pack that offers enough to share at an affordable and accessible price point,” Hashakimana said.

The resealable PET packaging also provides added convenience, allowing consumers to open, share, and save the drink for later use. In addition to being practical and economical, the pack helps reduce the need to purchase multiple smaller bottles.

Mary Nassali, Commercial Excellence Director at CCBU, noted that the new pack was created to deliver everyday value while maintaining ease of use and portability.

“The 1L PET bottle brings together affordability, convenience, and shareability in a way that suits everyday consumption. It is easy to carry, sufficient for sharing, and priced to remain accessible for regular purchase,” Nassali said.