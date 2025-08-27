Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda celebrated with four awards at the Brand Africa 100 Uganda awards

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda celebrated a remarkable achievement at the Brand Africa 100 Uganda Awards, where it received four prestigious accolades that highlight its excellence, consumer admiration, and positive contributions to society. The ceremony, held at the Kampala Serena Hotel on 27 August 2025, reaffirmed the company’s reputation as one of the most respected and trusted brands in Uganda and across the continent.

As part of the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group, CCBU was named the Most Admired Brand in Uganda, a recognition that reflects its consistent ability to deliver high-quality products while maintaining a strong bond with consumers.

This award underscores the enduring strength of the company’s brand equity and its relevance in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace.

Among the celebrated brands in CCBU’s portfolio, Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water stood out as the Most Admired Ugandan Brand in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Category. Widely regarded as a symbol of purity and national pride, Rwenzori has earned lasting consumer loyalty through its commitment to quality and trust, making it a brand that Ugandans strongly identify with.

The company was also honoured with the award for Most Admired Brand Contributing to a Better Africa, in recognition of its purpose-driven business approach and inclusive growth initiatives that extend well beyond commercial success. Additionally, CCBU received the accolade of Most Admired Brand Doing Good for Society and the Environment, reflecting its leadership in environmental, social, and governance practices and its commitment to driving sustainable growth and societal progress.

Speaking on the recognition, Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at CCBU, said that Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda continues to inspire excellence and set the standard as Africa’s most respected and admired company, fostering growth, innovation, and impact across the continent. He noted that the awards reaffirm the company’s mission of creating shared value for its business, its people, and the communities it serves.

Established in 2010, the Brand Africa 100 Awards celebrate brands that inspire admiration and deliver meaningful impact. Based on consumer insights, they highlight not only commercial success but also trust, loyalty, and contribution to society.