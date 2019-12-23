Coca-Cola Beverages Africa sign MoU with Associazione Zenzero

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) in Uganda signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Associazione Zenzero to help amplify plastic collection effort. This is in line with the company’s commitment to ensuring that the environment is not contaminated with used plastics. Speaking at the signing ceremony held in Kampala on Dec.18, Simon Kaheru, the public affairs and communications director said that food and beverage packaging is an important part of people’s modern lives. He said that the world has a packaging problem, which “we as CCBA, together with the Coca-Cola Company, have a responsibility to help solve.”

“Our commitment is to invest in our planet and our packaging to help make the world’s packaging problem a thing of the past,” Kaheru said. Marco Macchi, the Associazione Zenzero representative in Uganda said that they are already doing a similar task in Ethiopia and the aim of the organization is to empower women, practically through plastic collection. “We are excited at the shared opportunities that this recycling initiative creates for all of us and we are committed to ensure that the Associazione Zenzero make this successful,” he said. According to Kaheru, Plastic Recycling Industries – a subsidiary of CCBA – had by press time collected 62% of the plastic produced by CCBA in Uganda.