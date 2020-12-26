Coach Fred Kajoba ejected from Uganda cranes camp

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Experienced goal keeping coach, Fred Kajoba has been ejected from the Uganda Cranes Camp that is preparing for theAfrican Nations Championship-CHAN for alleged non-compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs.

Kajoba was shown the exit on Christmas, according to a statement issued by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations—FUFA. “FUFA has released one of Uganda Cranes technical staff Fred Kajoba after not being able to observe the camp regulations at the Team Hotel in Kisasi, which require all members of the contingent to follow the strict COVID-19 SOPs,” read the statement.

This means the Uganda Cranes will miss his services as they fly out for a pre-CHAN tournament in Cameroon in preparation for the Total CHAN finals in January. However, FUFA hasn’t announced Kajoba’s replacement. Kajoba, who also doubles as the head coach of the Kitende giants SC Vipers has been the Uganda Cranes goalkeeping Coach for a very long spell.

He is well known for grooming Uganda’s Captain and Mamelodi Sundown shot-stopper, Denis Onyango. Uganda Cranes are currently camping at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi where they commute for training at Lugogo under strict observance of the COVID19 regulations.

URN