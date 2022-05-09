Club Pilsener powers Purple Party celebrations in Mbale

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited through their premium beer Club Pilsener have once again partnered with Brand Purple Uganda Limited in their countrywide Purple Party musical tours.

Happening for the first time since the lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown, Purple Party, one of the biggest celebration of Ugandan music and art industry took place at the Mbale Secondary School grounds in Mbale City on May 7.

The party was hosted by TV personality Douglas Lwanga and featured top entertainers including BET Award winner Eddy Kenzo, Pallaso, Mesach Ssemakula, Grenade, Fefe Busi, Nina Roz, Zex Bilangilangi, MC Mariachi and many other entertainers.

Sponsored by Club Pilsener, Purple Party brings together music lovers from different walks of life to enjoy entertainment from big line-ups of Ugandan singers, deejays, emcees and comedians.

“We have walked a journey with Purple Party and we believe in their vision which is celebrating everything Ugandan Entertainment, Joel Galla, the Nile Breweries’ Brand Manager Club and Premiums said. After two years of lockdown and a ban on events, we are delighted to see that Purple Party has risen up again and continues to pursue their similar vision. We are happy to be on board and will sponsor all the tours to make sure we reach out to all corners of the country,” he added,” said Galla.

On his part, Lwanga thanked Nile Breweries and Club for the support and in particular for always supporting the Ugandan music industry.