Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige defends Obore’s forced leave

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige has defended her decision to send Chris Obore, the Director Communications and Public Affairs on forced leave for 144 days. She says it is a normal administrative measure to ensure proper service delivery.

She stated the justification in her response to Obore’s application before the High Court Civil Division for an interim injunction to block his forced leave effective September 18th, 2019.

Obore ran to court on October 3, 2019 accusing Kibirige of among others contempt of court when she ignored a directive by Justice Henrietta Wolayo issued on April 10, 2019 blocking the termination of his services pending the determination of his application filed on April 1, 2019.

He accused Kibirige of recommending to the Parliamentary Commission to sack him on March 5, 2019.

However, in a fresh suite filed this month, Obore asked court to restrain the Parliamentary “Commission, its agents or servants from implementing Kibirige’s decision to send him on forced leave or terminate his employment.

Now, in a rejoinder to Obore’s application, Kibirige says as Head of the Parliamentary Service, she sent Obore on leave as “a normal administrative measure that requires employees to take accumulated leave for a specific period.”

“This requirement didn’t in any way interfere with his entitlements on the service”, but was rather done “in accordance with the Administration of Parliament Act to ensure proper service delivery,” reads Kibirige’s affidavit.

Kibirige also castigates Obore for rejecting leave without going through the administrative processes within the establishment. Since Obore had refused to go on leave, by petitioning court, Kibirige says that she took administrative measures to ensure that the he abides by the instruction.

On September 18, 2019, Kibirige ordered Obore to take his accumulated leave of 144 days upon receiving the letter until the end of that period. She instructed Obore to hand over office to the Deputy Clerk Corporate Affairs, Henry Waiswa until he resumes his duties.

Obore is expected to resume duties on February 10, 2020 from the date he was asked to take leave or February 13, 2020 from the date he was forcefully asked to vacate office by the Sergent-at-arms.

Justice Wolayo is expected to deliver her ruling on Obore’s suit on notice. She is also expected to deliver a ruling on the main case Obore filed in April against what he termed “illegal sacking” from office.

Obore’s troubles started in March when the Clerk to Parliament notified him of a report by the Inspectorate of Government indicating that his recruitment was founded on illegalities because it contravened the Parliamentary Service (Staff) Regulations, 2001.

The investigation came after a whistle-blower petitioned the Inspectorate of Government indicating that Obore didn’t have the minimum 10 years of service and a master’s degree as required at the time of his recruitment in September 2015.

