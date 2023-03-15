City in seventh heaven to ensure Champions League progress

Man City 7 Leipzig 0 (8-1)

Manchester, UK | MANCITY.COM | City hit seven – and Erling Haaland scored five of them – to ensure a 7-0 win over RB Leipzig on an unforgettable night of Champions League football. The victory, on an electric Etihad Stadium evening, helped City qualify for the quarter-finals of the illustrious competition for a sixth consecutive season.

Haaland became the third player to score five goals in a single Champions League game after Luiz Adriano in October 2014 (Shakhtar Donetsk v BATE Borisov) and Lionel Messi in March 2012 (Barcelona v Bayer Leverkusen).

He has also now scored 33 goals in 25 games in the Champions League, reaching the 30-goal milestone in fewer matches than any other player in the competition’s history – and becoming the youngest player to reach 30 goals in Champions League history at 22 years and 236 days.

Haaland now has a remarkable 39 goals from 36 games – breaking Tommy Johnson’s club record of 38 goals in a single season set in 1928/29.

His quintet this evening, allied to a fine second half finish by captain Ilkay Gundogan and a late blast from Kevin De Bruyne, saw City progress 8-1 on aggregate.

What happened

It didn’t take long for the hosts to fashion the opening chance, Ilkay Gundogan skying over a shot in the box on three minutes following a pinpoint cross from the recalled Kevin De Bruyne on the right flank.

Nathan Ake produced a fine flighted ball into the path of an onrushing Haaland on 11 minutes but the star striker couldn’t prod it home past the alert Janis Blaswich as City began to crank up the pressure.

There was a melee inside the Leipzig box on 19 minutes but the visitors appeared to have cleared the danger after several half-chances for the hosts.

However, referee Slavko Vincic was called to the VAR monitor to assess a potential handball by Benjamin Henrichs and, after watching a replay, he pointed to the spot and booked the right-back.

Haaland stepped up to the spot on 22 minutes and made no mistake, firing home past Blaswich.

Haaland doubled his tally for the night and put City into a 3-1 lead just two minutes later as he nodded home from close-range after Kevin De Bruyne had smashed a stunning shot against the crossbar and, thankfully, back into the Norwegian’s path.

He almost had his hat-trick moments later as he smashed a shot towards the near post but it was palmed away by Blaswich.

Gundogan could well have made it three for the hosts on 39 minutes when he was played in delightfully down the right channel by the attentive, observant De Bruyne. The German, though, had his goalbound effort parried away by Blaswich.

Haaland had his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time, with the fab forward ensuring the ball crossed the line after Ruben Dias had an initial header saved by Blaswich.

Second half

City began the second half as they had finished the first – with intense attacking intent.

Gundogan got in on the goalscoring act on 49 minutes as the skipper twisted and turned on the edge of the box before firing an unstoppable shot past the despairing, diving Blaswich.

Haaland had his fourth of the night on 53 minutes when he blasted past Blaswich. His initial chance was well saved after the ball had been headed to him by Bernardo Silva. It then fell to Manuel Akanji who also was denied but Haaland didn’t let a second opportunity allude him as he fired home.

Number five was not far behind for the towering forward as he finished expertly once again on 57 minutes.

There were a flurry of substitutions for both sides just before and just after the hour mark with the game all but settled.

They did affect the flow of the game but then nothing could compare to the scintillating start to the second period.

City did keep pushing and prodding for more and the night ended on another high note as De Bruyne fired home an unstoppable shot in stoppage time.

TEAMS

CITY XI: Ederson, Stones (Gomez 64′), Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo (Phillips 63′), De Bruyne, Gundogan (c) (Mahrez 55′), Bernardo, Grealish (Foden 55′), Haaland (Alvarez 63′)

Unused subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Laporte, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis

*****

SOURCE: Mancity.com