CID boss Grace Akullo takes over BoU procurement investigation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police Criminal Investigations Director Grace Akullo has taken control of investigations on a procurement scandal involving top officials in the Central Bank.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said Akullo has been assigned to ensure that the investigation is thoroughly conducted to leave no stone unturned. He did not divulge details on the scandal but hinted that several workers within the Bank of Uganda, and the Customs department at Entebbe International Airport have already been interrogated.

There are reports that the issue involves the printing of money, which was coming into the country. Uganda prints its money from Germany. Reports indicate that some of the officials at the Central Bank wanted to fleece part of the money that was coming into the country. URN could neither verify this claim nor the amount involved.

The Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile indicated in a statement issued on Friday that the investigation was dictated by an anomaly in the inventory identified during the verification of a consignment that was received in April.

Mutebile made no mention of the persons involved in the scandal but added that the matter had been referred to the Anti-Corruption Unit for investigations.

According to another statement signed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema, the head of The State House Anti-Corruption Unit, several officials had already been detained by Friday. This morning Police told journalists that it has up to six people in custody over the scandal.

Those who have been interrogated include the Director Banking, Director Legal services and Auditors.

