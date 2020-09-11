Church will not be a haven for corruption – Religious Leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious leaders have committed to ensuring that their platforms and premises are not used as havens for corruption. They equally committed to pushing for the implementation of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009 that provides for asset recovery.

The commitment was made at the end of a three-day retreat on “Enhancing the voice and action on integrity and ethical conduct for religious leaders in Uganda.” The retreat held at Lake Victoria Serena Hotel, Kigo, was organized by the Inspectorate of Government, the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, GIZ and the Inter-Religious Council (IRC).

Dr Joseph Sserwadda, the Presiding Apostle of born again Churches in Uganda noted that religious leaders will also use their platforms to encourage their congregations to desist from violence during the election season.

At the retreat attended by more than 70 religious leaders including the former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Henry Luke Orombi, Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda appealed to Churches to support government initiatives for eliminating corruption, as part of their constitutional mandate.

Rugunda said that the Church is very vital in assisting government and its anti-corruption agencies to eliminate the vice.

George Bamugemereire, the Deputy Inspector General of Government said that the Inspectorate got interested in partnering with religious leaders because they engage with an average of 20 million Ugandans every week, much more than the combined capacity of all anti-corruption agencies.

Dr Daniel Matte, a leader from the Seventh Day Adventist Church says that the religious leaders should take the lead in promoting integrity and morality in society.

********

URN