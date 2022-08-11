Church donates relief food to 600 breastfeeding mothers in Karamoja

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 600 breastfeeding mothers from Napak and Moroto districts have recieved food relief from the US-based e3 Ministry, a Christian organization. Each breastfeeding mother recieved 15kg of maize flour and 10 kilograms of beans on Tuesday.

Grace Tebakol, a mother of five and resident of Ngoleriat sub-county in Napak district welcomed the relief food distribution, saying that she had run short of milk to feed her five-month-old baby.”I thought I would die by this week but thank God he has brought for us some food, which will add our days of surviving,” she said.

Teretha Lokol, another breastfeeding mother from Kakoklye village in Moroto municipality, said that she has been surviving on hot water. “When the office of the prime minister brought food in Karamoja, they didn’t give us in the town thinking we are better yet we are doing bad,” she said.

Grace Ngorok, another breastfeeding mother said that her kid’s health will at least improve because the situation was bad. Ngorok appealed for more food relief to enable the mothers who missed out on this distribution to get some food.

Ronald Tusubira, the coordinator of the e3 ministry, said that “e3 Ministries Uganda works with all churches in Karamoja to esnure that food is given to the hungry breastfeeding mothers in the region.” Karamoja region is currently battling a hunger crisis that has killed nearly 1,000 people across the region.

