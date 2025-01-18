Cholera cases in Uganda rise to 67

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The number of cholera cases in Uganda has risen to 67 since the disease outbreak was announced in the northern part of the country on Jan. 7, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

Daniel Kyabayinze, director of public health at the Ministry of Health, told reporters that out of the 67 cases, seven are laboratory confirmed, while the rest remain suspected cases.

Of the 67, all reported in the northern border district of Lamwo, 21 remain hospitalized, while the rest have been treated and discharged, Kyabayinze said, adding that one death has been registered.

He said it is suspected that the disease was imported into the country from neighboring countries.

“The disease has spread through poor hygiene and using contaminated water in areas which have low coverage of latrines and toilets,” Kyabayinze said.

“We have so far lost one person due to cholera. The treatment will require a lot of rehydration. We call upon people to exercise proper hygiene, boil their water, and report to treatment centers once they get suspected cases,” he added.

Cholera is an extremely serious disease that can cause severe acute watery diarrhea with severe dehydration, according to the World Health Organization. ■