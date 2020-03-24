Chinese nationals to be charged after testing for COVID19- Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The six Chinese nationals who were arrested for escaping from Quarantine will be arraigned in court once they test negative for the corona virus, the Spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, Charles Twine has revealed.

The suspects are Huang Haiguiang, Li Chaochyan, Qin Shening, Liang Xinging, Huang Wei, all Chinese male. They are being held together with Swabu Nansuna and her husband, Abdu Matovu, the driver of a super custom vehicle Registration number UBB 809K, which aided their escape from quarantine.

The suspects were expected to appear before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday according to the State Minister for Primary Health Care, Joyce Moriku Kaducu.

“The six Chinese nationals, who were arrested in Zombo for excusing themselves from quarantine before 14 days, have been returned to Kampala today. They will be tried tomorrow in Nakawa. This is not a drill”, said Kaducu on Monday.

She added that Uganda has taken drastic measures that everyone is expected to follow. However, the group didn’t appear as expected. The CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, said they had submitted the suspect’s samples for testing and were waiting for results from the Health Ministry before they take their next step.

Twine said that they found it wise to keep the group under isolation before they are let to go in public places like court. The suspects are accused of escaping from self-quarantine at Kibuli Hotel Africa in Kampala District on March 19th, 2020 without completing the mandatory 14 days and went to Zombo District from where they were arrested.

According to the charge sheet drafted by Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of General Crimes, Francis Olugu, the group escaped unlawfully from quarantine well knowing that their action was likely to spread the infectious disease, which is dangerous to human life.

The escape came just a few hours after President; Yoweri Museveni banned movements in and outside the country with exception of the cargo so as to mitigate the spread of the disease that has since been confirmed in the country.

URN