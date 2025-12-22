Chinese envoy calls for efforts to break Libya’s political impasse

UNITED NATIONS | Xinhua | A Chinese envoy has called on the international community to support Libya’s political actors in swiftly addressing their differences and building consensus to complete political unification.

“It is imperative to call on the relevant parties in both western and eastern Libya to demonstrate political will and expeditiously complete outstanding matters to pave the way for holding national elections,” Sun Lei, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council.

Recently, the UN Support Mission in Libya has made progress in facilitating the political process in Libya. At the same time, the deep-seated political crisis in Libya remains unresolved, and the disunity of state institutions is constraining national governance, Sun noted.

The relevant parties must strictly implement the Security Council resolutions, close ranks in curbing the illicit trafficking and diversion of arms, and push for the early withdrawals of mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces from the Libyan territory, he said.

Sun also stressed the importance of improving Libya’s economic and humanitarian situation.

The recent agreement reached by the Libyan parties on the unified development program marks a positive progress. The international community needs to build on this momentum to urge them to swiftly establish a unified budget and address structural problems such as fiscal fragmentation, illegal currency printing, and exchange rate imbalances, he said.

China stands ready to work with all countries to make greater efforts in helping Libya on its path toward lasting stability, peace and prosperous development, said Sun. ■