Cheptegei nominated for 2019 World Athlete of Year award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long distance ace Joshua Cheptegei is one of 11 athletes nominated by the athletics world governing body IAAF for the Male 2019 World Athlete of the Year award.

Cheptegei, who won the world cross-country title in Aarhus early in the year, followed it up with victory to take the Diamond League 5000m title in August, before capping the year with gold in the recent Doha World Championships 10,000m final in a world-leading time of 26:48.36.

The Ugandan Sportsman of the Year is contesting for the title, that also has fans also voting through social media, with the likes of Eliud Kipchoge, who won last year, and at the weekend became the first man to run under 2 hours in the marathon.

This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2019 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2019 in Monaco on Saturday 23 November.

The list of 11 nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF.

“The nominations of 11 athletes reflects the remarkable range of exceptional performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, and in the Diamond League and in road and cross country events,” IAAF said in a statement.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF’s social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The IAAF Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the IAAF Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the Male World Athlete of the Year closes on 4 November. At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by the IAAF.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards 2019.

The female nominees will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday 15 October.

✅Donavan Brazier (USA)

– won world 800m title in a championship record of 1:42.34

– won Diamond League title

– won four of his five outdoor 800m races

✅Christian Coleman (USA)

– won world 100m title in a world-leading 9.76

– won world 4x100m title in a world-leading 37.10

– won four of his five races at 100m

✅ Joshua Cheptegei (UGA)

– won world cross-country title in Aarhus

– won world 10,000m title in a world-leading 26:48.36

– won Diamond League 500m title

✅ Timothy Cheruyiot (KEN)

– won world 1500m title

– won Diamond League 1500m title

– won 10 of his 11 outdoor races across all distances

✅ Steven Gardiner (BAH)

– won world 400m title in 43.48

– undefeated all year over 400m

– ran world-leading 32.26 indoors over 300m

✅ Sam Kendricks (USA)

– won world pole vault title

– cleared a world-leading 6.06m to win the US title

– won 12 of his 17 outdoor competitions, including the Diamond League final

✅ Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)

– won London Marathon in a course record of 2:02:37

– ran 1:59:40.2 for 42.195km in Vienna

✅ Noah Lyles (USA)

– won world 200m and 4x100m titles

– ran a world-leading 19.50 in Lausanne to move to fourth on the world all-time list

– won Diamond League titles at 100m and 200m

✅ Daniel Stahl (SWE)

– won the world discus title

– threw a world-leading 71.86m to move to fifth on the world all-time list

– won 13 of his 16 competitions, including the Diamond League final

✅ Christian Taylor (USA)

– won the world triple jump title

– won Diamond League title

– won 10 of his 14 competitions

✅ Karsten Warholm (NOR)

– won the world 400m hurdles title

– undefeated indoors and outdoors at all distances, including at the Diamond League final and the European Indoor Championships

– clocked world-leading 46.92, the second-fastest time in history

Source: IAAF

