Chemutai wins Shanghai Diamond League as Cherop breaks 5000m national record

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai produced a brilliant performance to win the women’s 3000 metres steeplechase at the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League meeting on Saturday. Her teammate Charity Cherop set a new national record in the women’s 5000 metres.

Chemutai clocked a meeting record time of 8:51.47 to edge Kenya’s Faith Cherotich who finished second in 8:51.48. Tunisia’s Marwa Bouzayani came third after posting a national record time of 8:58.09.

The Ugandan Olympic champion stayed close to the leading pack throughout the race before unleashing a strong finish in the final lap to secure victory in one of the tightest races of the meeting. The win further highlights Chemutai’s strong form ahead of upcoming international championships.

“I am very happy with the victory and the time. The race was very competitive, but I stayed focused and believed in my finishing strength,” Chemutai said.

In the women’s 5000 metres, Charity Cherop finished 12th but delivered a historic performance after setting a new Ugandan national record of 14 minutes and 39 seconds.

The young runner held her own in a highly competitive field to lower the previous national mark and continue her rise in long-distance running.

Cherop’s achievement added to Uganda’s impressive outing at the Diamond League meeting, with athletics officials describing the performances as a major boost for the country’s preparations ahead of future international competitions.

Beatrice Ayikoru, the General Secretary Uganda Athletics (UA), commended both athletes for their outstanding performances and for continuing to raise Uganda’s profile on the global athletics stage.

Ayikoru said Chemutai’s victory and Cherop’s national record demonstrate the growing depth of Uganda’s talent in middle and long-distance events.

She added that the federation remains committed to supporting athletes as they prepare for major competitions later this year.

Ayikoru also noted that the strong performances by Ugandan female athletes at Diamond League competitions reflect the country’s growing strength in women’s athletics and continue to inspire young girls across the country.

“These performances are a clear indication that Uganda continues to compete strongly at the highest level of world athletics. Seeing our female athletes competing and excelling at Diamond League level is very important because it inspires the next generation and shows the world the potential Uganda has in athletics,” Ayikoru said.