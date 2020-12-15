Chelsea, Man. City to kick off midweek Premier League

London, England | THE INDEPENDENT | Tuesday sees the start of a new round of matches in the Premier League with Chelsea facing a complicated away visit Wolves, while Manchester City will expect a comfortable win at home to struggling West Brom.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard described his team as a “work in progress” and gave a vote of confidence to attacking midfielder Kai Havertz after the 21-year-old was substituted during his side’s 1-0 defeat away to Everton on Saturday.

That defeat ended a run of 13 games without a loss for Lampard’s men and they will hope to get back on the winning trail against a rival that lost at home to local rivals Aston Villa on Saturday and who will be without the injured Raul Jimenez and the suspended Joao Moutinho.

Replacing Jimenez, who fractured his skull in a clash of heads against Arsenal, is the main problem for Wolves coach Nuno Espiritu Santo, who will probably keep faith in 18-year-old Fabio Silva.

Manchester City should have a relatively easy night when they entertain West Brom, who are second from bottom of the table with just six points so far this campaign.

City disappointed on their visit to Old Trafford in the Manchester derby on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola’s side lacked the crispness in their passing to break down a rival who were happy to frustrate them. However, they will face fewer problems against the side with the worst defensive record in the Premier League, after conceding 25 goals in 12 games.

There is also speculation that a heavy defeat for West Brom could see coach Slaven Bilic become the first coach to lose his job in the Premier League this season.

There are more matches on Wednesday including the game of the week which sees second-placed Liverpool at home to take on league leaders Tottenham in a game the hosts will want to turn into a homage for former coach Gerard Houllier, who passed away on Monday.

XINHUA