Chelsea beat Madrid to set up City final

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chelsea reached their first UEFA Champions League final since 2012 with a comfortable 3-1 aggregate success against Real Madrid.

A high-tempo opening produced few chances and the tie did not take a decisive turn until midway though the first half. Then Edouard Mendy made a full-length save to thwart Karim Benzema and, shortly after, Chelsea took the lead when Timo Werner nodded in after Kai Havertz’s clipped finish cannoned off the bar.

Havertz rattled the woodwork again soon after half-time and Mason Mount fired over as the hosts continued to create, but spurn, clear chances. Thibaut Courtois kept the Merengues alive with one-on-one saves from Havertz and N’Golo Kanté; however, his resistance was finally ended when substitute Christian Pulišić crossed for Mount to tap in late on.