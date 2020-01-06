Chaos as police battles ‘People Power’ supporters after Bobi Wine arrest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A scuffle between security forces and people power enthusiasts has paralyzed business and transport along Gayaza road in Kasangati town council, Wakiso district.

Multitudes of youths have taken to the streets to challenge the arrest of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, who was arrested early today, alongside Bugiri Municipality Member of parliament Asuman Basalirwa, Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala, Tonny Ssempebwa, the Kasangati LC III Chairperson and one Waiswa Mufumbira.

At the time of their arrest, they were moving to our lady of good counsel, Gayaza playground where Kyagulanyi was due to address a rally and launch consultations for his presidential bid. They are now detained at Kasangati police station.

Tension is now mounting in Kasangati, as the numbers of demonstrators grow big minute by minute. The anti-riot police, reinforced with Local Defence Unit Personnel, are now at work, battling demonstrators who have blocked the roads with bonfires, heaps of garbage and stones. Their demonstrations are blown up with songs of praises for Bobi Wine and People Power Slogans.

Security forces are using teargas and live bullets to disperse the rowdy youths. Some of them have been arrested in the process. Edward Kayongo, one of the demonstrating youths armed with stones, noted that they will demonstrate until Bobi Wine is released and allowed to hold is consultation meeting.

Meanwhile as the battle rages on, travelers plying the Gayaza road route have also fallen prey to circumstances, some of them sustaining injuries from stones pelted into their vehicles by the rioting youths. Most of those whose vehicles have been smashed had ignored calls to abandon the vehicles and join the ‘struggle’

“Get off and fight! you either with us or with them. get out and fight,” chatted the youth as they pelted stones of the vehicles before police officers went after them.

Although Bobi Wine had received a green light from the Electoral Commission to carry out nationwide consultations as section III of the Presidential Elections Act, police insist that the legislator has not yet fulfilled several requirements provided for in the Public Order Management Act.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says that unlike other political parties like Forum for Democratic Change-FDC and Alliance for National Transformation-ANT who have carried out their meeting indoors, Kyagulanyi is instead planning to hold them in open places.

Bobi Wine intends to carry on consultations in Wakiso, Gulu, Lira, Adjumani, Yumbe, Arua districts in the first round. However, the managements of some venues have since called off reservations by the People Power movement allegedly after being raided by security.

URN