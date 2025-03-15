Chairman’s ESB returns to Ugandan market, Nile Breweries responds to consumer demand

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) has officially reintroduced Chairman’s Extra Strong Beer (ESB) to the Ugandan market, answering a strong call from consumers for a premium, high-strength beer. The revamped Chairman’s ESB, now presented in a sleek 330ml bottle with a modern label, aims to embody leadership, ambition, and success, setting a new standard for beer offerings in Uganda.

The beer boasts a 7% ABV and a smooth taste, crafted from a blend of high-quality barley malt and maize. NBL emphasises the “full body feel and taste” that distinguishes Chairman’s ESB from other beers. The new packaging is designed to appeal to those who “stand out” and have achieved significant success.

At an exclusive launch event held at Onomo Hotel, Nakasero, Adu Rando, Managing Director of Nile Breweries, explained the decision to relaunch the brand.

“Chairman’s ESB is a beer that resonates with Ugandans who take charge of their lives. Over the last few years, we have received many requests to bring this brand back to the market. In addition, our recent market research has shown that the demand for a strong yet smooth-tasting aspirational beer is high, so launching Chairman’s ESB back in the market became an obvious move. This brand represents power, dependability, and success. It is brewed for those who rise above the rest, and as we say, ‘Make Way for the Chairman.”

The launch event provided an opportunity for industry stakeholders, media, and beer enthusiasts to participate in a tasting session, experiencing the beer’s distinctive smoothness and bold character.

Eric Malinga, Brand Manager for Chairman’s ESB, highlighted how this refined beer offers consumers an opportunity to experience a unique and superior taste.

“Chairman’s ESB is more than just another strong beer—it’s a statement. We have crafted it with the finest ingredients to ensure a rich, full-bodied taste that is bold yet smooth. This is a beer for those who have made their mark, for those who have risen to the top, and for those who truly embody what it means to be a chairman. With this launch, we are allowing our consumers to experience something different, something extraordinary.”

Chairman’s ESB is now available in outlets across the Kampala region, with Nile Breweries expressing confidence that the reintroduced beer will meet the high expectations of its consumers.