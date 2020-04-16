Centenary Bank scraps digital transaction charges for 30 days

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdown, Centenary Bank top officials have announced the removal of charges for account to mobile wallet transfers for any amount using its CenteMobile platform.

Officials said on April 15 that customers can also withdraw Shs 50,000 at CenteAgent locations and using ATMs countrywide at no charge.

The bank’s Agent Banking Manager, Michael Nuwagaba said countrywide, they have 4,500 CenteAgents.

The waiver applies for a period of 30 days starting March 23 in line with the Presidential ban on public gatherings and suspension of public transport and other measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

President Yoweri Museveni extended the country’s lockdown for another 21 days starting Tuesday this week.

A total of 55 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed by April 16 in the country. No death had been reported yet.