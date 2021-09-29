Centenary bank manager injured in acid attack

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Katwe are hunting for unidentified persons behind an acid attack against Patrick Katatanzi, the Chief Manager of the Corporate section in Centenary bank at Mapeera House in Kampala.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says that Katatanzi suffered an acid attack along Makindye road near the KCCA offices on Tuesday.

According to Owoyesigyire, Katatanzi was driving in his Probox vehicle registration number UAU 954J from work when two men riding on a motorcycle approached from the rear of his vehicle and threw at him a jug containing suspected acid.

“Police detectives at Katwe Police station who visited the scene said the liquid splashed on him burning him and the clothes he was dressed in. But the victim ran out to Makindye medical center close to the scene before he was rushed to Nsambya hospital,” he said.

Adding that, “Part of the driver’s seat also got burned, our officers examined the scene and were able to pick samples of the liquid, which we have submitted to government analytical laboratories in Wandegeya for analysis.”

Owoyesigyire says that they have launched a manhunt for the suspects and expect to apprehend them.

*****

URN