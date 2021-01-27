Celebrations of Kasese FDC mayoral victory paralyses business

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Business grounded to a halt in Kasese town on Tuesday as the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC supporters took to the streets to celebrate their first victory for the Mayoral seat.

Thousands of FDC supporters from all occupations matched in a procession before gathering for celebrations at the private offices of the LC V chairperson. FDC’s Chance Kahindo Sibyavugha was declared the winner of the Kasese mayor seat after garnering 11,572 votes.

NRM’s Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku Kime came second with 10,937 votes followed by NUP’s candidate Samuel Ahebwa who polled 143 votes while independent candidate Mutungwa Johnson trailed in the race with 99 votes.

Edgar Bwambale, one of the FDC supporters, says the hard-fought win is a key indication that opposition still maintains a grip in Kasese’s politics. He says FDC members are optimistic that the new mayor will address the challenges of the town including the poor drainage and lighting systems.

Pius Monday, another FDC support from Kisinga Sub-county describes the mayor-elect as a humble man whose leadership was tested during his tenure as sub-county chairperson. Monday lashes out at the out-going leadership for failure to engage the local community in its planning.

Mary Kabugho from Kirembe says the new mayor is a true reflection of the voice of the people from Kasese municipality. She, however, wants both NRM and FDC leaders to work together for socio transformation of the municipality and their voters.

Kasim Bwambale from Kizungu Cell says he decided to abandon work to celebrate with the other voters.

Jafari Kighutiya, the FDC mobiliser for Kasese municipality says they are overwhelmed by the genuine love and support from the electorate. NRM had dominated the Kasese mayoral seat since the municipality was established ten years ago.

URN