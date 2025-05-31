Cedric Babu Ndilima is dead

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Cedric Babu Ndilima, son of former Minister Francis Babu, is dead, his family has confirmed. He had been admitted with heart problems, and a drive to raise sh1.5 billion for further treatment had been initiated.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Cedric Babu Ndilima, a former colleague and valued member of the UBC family. Through The Cedric Live Show, he brought insight and vibrance to our screens. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/pC0X4sA6sW — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) May 31, 2025

DETAILS TO FOLLOW