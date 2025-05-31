Saturday , May 31 2025
Home / NEWS / Cedric Babu Ndilima is dead

Cedric Babu Ndilima is dead

The Independent May 31, 2025 NEWS Leave a comment

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Cedric Babu Ndilima, son of former Minister Francis Babu, is dead, his family has confirmed. He had been admitted with heart problems, and a drive to raise sh1.5 billion for further treatment had been initiated.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved