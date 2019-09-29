CECAFA U-20 challenge Cup: Uganda hippos face Tanzania in quarter final clash

Njeru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Cecafa U-20 Challenge Cup quarter finals take place today at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu and the Fufa technical Center, Njeru.

Uganda Hippos will face a tough task against a Tanzanian side that scored 11 goals in the group stage to top Group B.

Hamza Lutalo, Uganda Hippos assistant coach says the team will welcome back attacking right back Justine Opiro into the team after injury. “The players are physically and mentally fit ahead of the game,” said Lutalo.

The Tanzania coach Zuberi Katwila says despite injuries to two of his midfielders, he is optimistic of a good result because he has a big squad which has depth of players to select from.

But before the Uganda game, Sudan and South Sudan will clash in the first quarter final tie.

In Njeru Burundi will battle Kenya’s Raising Stars in the first game. Kenya are also the other team that has scored 11 goals with their striker Sydney Lokale with four goals in the group stages.

Eritrea who topped Group A will take on Zanzibar in the other quarter final clash at the Fufa Technical center in Njeru.

The semi finals of the regional tournament will be played in Gulu on October 2, while the play-off for third place and final are slated for October 5th.

