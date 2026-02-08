CDF declares 2026 elections the most peaceful since 1996

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has described Uganda’s 2026 general elections as the most peaceful since 1996, when the country first held elections under the NRM government.

He made the remarks at the 45th Tarehe Sita celebrations, a yearly event held every February 6 to commemorate the launch of the war by the National Resistance Army (now UPDF) against the UPC government under former President Dr. Apollo Milton Obote.

The event took place at the Uganda National Institute for Teacher Education, formerly National Teacher’s College Kabale Playground, in Kabale District.

Muhoozi stated that Ugandans listened to the army’s advice of going home after casting their votes, to avoid causing chaos at the polling station.

“The Electorate largely listened to our advice of going home after voting,” he said.

Muhoozi explained that due to over excitement by a few opposition actors, some of them tried to stir trouble in some parts of Kampala, Butambala, Fort Portal, Sembabule, Jinja and Luwero District, but security forces responded accordingly.

“Security forces dealt with the trouble makers promptly, arresting and charging suspects in courts of law. Many were remanded and are awaiting trial,” he said.

Muhoozi emphasized that Uganda is peaceful and reassured citizens that the UPDF is fully prepared to deal with any emerging threats.

“Uganda is peaceful from north to south, east to west, and there’s no security threats we are not ready to deal with” he said.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, echoed these sentiments, warning that anyone attempting to disrupt Uganda’s peace is wasting their time. He said Uganda has developed strong security systems capable of handling any threats.

He thanked the army for its role in neutralizing security threats that arose before, during, and after the 2026 presidential elections.

Museveni used the platform to pay tribute to some fallen heroes of the National Resistance Army – NRA and Front for National Salvation – FRONASA who died in battle field as his group made attempts to Liberate Uganda from anarchy.

The former Rebel commander particularly paid homage to the three FRONASA Fighters from Kabale District, David Kangire, James Karambuzi and Joseph Bitwari who were Publicly executed by firing squad, at the command of ex-President Idi Amin. The killing took place at Kabale Municipal Stadium on February 10, 1973.

Yesterday, Museveni unveiled a New Monument built by the UPDF Engineering Brigade at Kabale Municipal Stadium, in memory of the three FRONASA Fighters.

Joint Staff – Political Commissar, Maj Gen Henry Masiko outlined activities carried out by the UPDF ahead of the Tarehe Sita celebrations in the Kigezi sub-region.

These included constructing maternity wards, classroom blocks and latrines at selected health facilities and schools, construction of bridges and repair of community roads, conducting medical camps, and organizing ideology orientation workshops for youth leaders, religious leaders, and UPDF veterans.

Masiko said the projects are part of the Civil-Military Cooperation program, by which the army gives back to the community in appreciation of their support.

“It should be remembered that the army draws their mandate from Wanainchi, who also supported the Liberation struggle in the early days” he said.

The 45th Tarehe Sita Celebrations were held under the the theme: “Defending the gains of the revolution and honoring the sacrifices of the freedom fighters; a call for National Unity, Peace, and Socio-Economic Transformation.”

URN