CCBU recognizes distributor excellence in celebration of customer service

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Official Coca-Cola Distributors (OCCDs) contribute more than 97% of Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU)’s total volume, making them a vital part of the company’s network and success in ensuring that cold Coca-Cola soft drinks are available throughout Uganda.

To commemorate this year’s Customer Service Week, CCBU, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, hosted OCCDs at a Sales Conference that reinforced its customer-focused values, celebrated outstanding partnerships, and strengthened collaboration with key distributors nationwide.

The conference held recently provided a platform to recognise shared achievements, align on business goals for the final quarter of the year, and deepen relationships with the customers who enable CCBU’s brands to reach every part of the country.

During the event, CCBU Managing Director Emmy Hashakimana highlighted that the company’s dedication to customer service excellence begins with empowering and listening to its partners who distribute and promote its products every day.

“Customer Service Week reminds us that exceptional service starts with our people and our partners. By engaging directly with our distributors, we gain valuable insights into their experiences and challenges, which allow us to co-create solutions that drive mutual growth. Our success is deeply connected to theirs,” he said.

The OCCD Sales Conference included interactive sessions on strategic themes such as digital transformation, route-to-market excellence, and operational efficiency. Through these discussions, CCBU leadership reiterated the company’s continued investment in data-driven decision-making and digital tools to improve efficiency, product availability, and customer responsiveness across all regions.

Ellis Muhimbise, Sales Director at CCBU, encouraged distributors to continue embracing innovation, invest in business growth, and maintain the highest standards of service excellence.

He noted that these principles are key to achieving shared growth goals and sustaining the company’s leadership in Uganda’s beverage industry.

As part of the conference, CCBU honoured top-performing OCCDs who excelled in capitalisation, numeric distribution, and volume growth over the year.

Hashakimana added that holding the event during Customer Service Week was especially meaningful, as it provided an opportunity to reflect on the importance of every relationship within the business. He emphasised that distributors are the heartbeat of CCBU’s route-to- market success and that celebrating Customer Service Week also means celebrating the people and partners who make that success possible.

Through ongoing collaboration with its distributors and customers, CCBU remains committed to its vision of refreshing Uganda and creating shared value.