CCBU launches new 10L Rwenzori water pack

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has officially launched a new 10-litre bulk pack under its Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water portfolio further expanding access to affordable, safe and trusted hydration for Ugandans.

The new 10L pack provides a convenient middle ground between smaller take-home packs and the larger 20L bottles, offering consumers value per litre at a recommended retail price of UGX 8,000. It has been specifically designed for households and workplaces seeking both convenience and cost savings.

Speaking at the launch, Emmy Hashakimana, General Manager of CCBU, a company in the Coca- Cola Beverages Africa group, said the innovation reflects the company’s continued responsiveness to evolving consumer needs.

“We are seeing a clear shift towards bulk purchasing as consumers look for value, convenience and fewer store visits. The new Rwenzori 10L directly responds to these insights. It delivers the purity and safety our consumers trust, in a practical format that fits seamlessly into their daily routines.”

Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water has long been associated with quality, safety and reliability. The introduction of the 10L pack strengthens this legacy by offering a smart solution for families, shared households, offices, social gatherings, and anyone seeking an affordable way to stay hydrated.

Mary Nassali, Commercial Excellence Director at CCBU, highlighted that the new pack is one of the many innovations shaped by CCBU’s deep engagement with customers.

“Every year, we conduct the Marketing Activation Recruitment Week, where employees from different departments go into the market to directly interact with customers. The 10L pack is a direct outcome of these conversations – a product designed around the practical hydration needs of everyday consumers.”

The new Rwenzori 10L pack is now available at major retail outlets and distribution points across Uganda.