CATTLE: POA not happy after Kyagulanyi urges Teso to demand full justice

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi has urged the people of Teso to demand broader justice beyond cattle compensation, calling for restitution of all that was lost during the region’s turbulent past.

FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat has however dismissed the offer of cattle and the compensation proposals by NUP, calling them “a mockery of our old people,” and calling on Bobi Wine to “play better politics.”

Speaking during a leadership training session in Soroti City, Kyagulanyi told delegates from across Teso that the community should not let the government reduce their struggle to just livestock.

Kyagulanyi criticized the government’s failure to adequately compensate war victims in Teso, Acholi, and Lango, arguing that repeated promises by the ruling regime have been deceptive and unfulfilled. He recounted similar experiences from Buganda, where he said lives and property were lost, yet compensation remains elusive.

He revealed that during engagements with Teso leaders in Kampala, he was told of broken promises dating back to the 1980s. He assured attendees that if NUP takes power, they will begin compensating victims within two weeks.

“This commitment is not just for the elderly but for the youth and everyone here. I want you to be witnesses to this promise,” Kyagulanyi said. He also signed the “No Cow, No Vote” campaign memorandum, emphasizing that the initiative goes beyond cattle compensation. It aims to correct injustices in multiple regions, including Busoga, Lango, and Buganda. Kyagulanyi said the memorandum should be seen as a symbol of justice for all victims of the regime’s failures.

⁦@HEBobiwine⁩ ⁦@NUP_Ug⁩ ⁦@DavidLRubongoya⁩ cut the crab. This is a mockery of our old people. Play better politics. Like ⁦@KagutaMuseveni⁩ and ⁦@NRMOnline⁩ false agreements and playing mind games on our desperate elders. Cheap politics just! pic.twitter.com/8l4NPVuufK — Patrick Oboi Amuriat (@PatrickAmuriat) May 27, 2025



He highlighted the historical significance of Teso as a once-admired region, lamenting how the government has reduced the community’s legitimate demands to just cattle, ignoring major incidents such as the Mukura massacre of 1989. He urged citizens to protect their votes in the upcoming elections and rally in large numbers to bring about change.

Kyagulanyi called for restitution not just for livestock but also for lost land, lakes, factories, and cooperatives, which he said were taken by a system that has oppressed Ugandans for four decades. As a symbolic gesture, Kyagulanyi presented a cow to each of the seven elders from Kumi, Pallisa, Soroti, Kapelebyong, Amuria, Serere, and Ngora, recognizing them as individuals who deserve compensation before they pass away.

Julius Ocen, Chairperson of the Teso War Claimants, welcomed the gesture and pledged to work with NUP. He emphasized the need to build alliances with other affected regions like Lango, Acholi, and West Nile. Ocen said the signed memorandum marks an important step toward addressing the long-standing grievances of communities that have been ignored and denied compensation.

Teso suffered widespread violence between the 1980s and 2003, as a result of attacks by rebels, government forces, and Karimojong cattle rustlers. More than 300,000 claimants have since pursued justice, filing cases against the Attorney General, many of which remain unresolved.

Numerous victims have died without receiving any form of compensation. Despite some court victories and occasional out-of-court settlements, most claimants continue to struggle for recognition and justice.

URN