Catholic Bishops: It will be a shame if anything happened to Besigye in prison

Catholic Bishops Call for Prayers for Dr. Kizza Besigye, Caution Against Political Involvement

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Catholic prelates have called on all Ugandan Christians to pray for Dr. Kizza Besigye, who continues to be imprisoned under controversial circumstances, but cautioned that clergy should not be forced into politics.

Speaking during liturgical celebrations at Kigungu-Entebbe to mark 146 years since the arrival of the first Catholic missionaries to Uganda, Bishops Serverus Jjumba of Masaka and Paul Ssemogerere, Archbishop of Kampala, expressed concern about Besigye’s continued incarceration despite the Supreme Court ruling that his trial by the General Court Martial was unconstitutional.

Bishop Jjumba was the lead celebrant, while Archbishop Ssemogerere made remarks at the end of the Mass, which was attended by former Papal Nuncio Bishop Augustine Kasujja and several local and national political figures. Besigye, who has been frequently reported to be suffering from ill health, has been detained since November after he was reportedly arrested in Nairobi, where he had attended a book launch.

He was abducted by Ugandan security agents and brought to Kampala, where he faced charges of soliciting arms to fight the Ugandan government, as well as charges of treason. Despite claims of ill health, prison authorities maintain that he is in good condition. The government has stated that the prisoners in question, whom the opposition refers to as political prisoners, will only be released after their files are reviewed and transferred to civil courts.

“We should pray for him. He is suffering in prison. If he has a case to answer, that is a matter for the courts,” Bishop Jjumba said during his sermon, calling on authorities to treat Besigye with dignity, given his status as a national leader. He also referenced a scripture that emphasizes compassion: “When were you in prison, and I did not come to your rescue?” Archbishop Ssemogerere, speaking at the end of the service, said that Uganda would be a shame if anything happened to Besigye in prison. “It is our collective guilt if Besigye fails to get the medication he urgently needs,” he said.

“We have to pray for him and others. He needs our prayers,” Archbishop Ssemogerere emphasized, adding, “Don’t force us into politics. The Pope will ask us, ‘Why are you straying?’”

He acknowledged that religious leaders have been accused of remaining silent amid widespread human rights violations in the country. “Our baptism should be reflected in our life and actions. You, the lay Christians, often focus on the clergy for not addressing these issues. It is your duty,”

Bishop Jjumba added, referring to the Second Vatican Council’s call for lay Christians to engage with economic and political matters.

“Make and enjoy the money God has given you honestly, without stealing,” he said. The Bishop also urged Christians to reject fear, calling it the embodiment of Satan’s power. “Let’s take our fear to the altar of God,” he said, calling for love and unity among the political class despite their differences. Archbishop Ssemogerere highlighted that Christians have a responsibility to both the Church and their nation. With the 2025/6 election season approaching, he urged Christians to elect leaders who will advance both the Church and the nation.

He also reminded the congregation to adhere to medical advice, especially regarding health risks such as Ebola.

“We should be careful and follow the advice given by medical personnel,” he urged. The Bishops also prayed for the Buganda Kingdom, whose leaders had invited missionaries to Uganda, ushering in a new era of education, healthcare, and other advancements.

Bobi wine unhappy with state of roads to Kigungu

Ssaza Chief Kiberu Kisiriiza, representing the Katikkiro of Buganda, called for the development of the site where Fr. Simon Lourdel and Brother Amans first arrived in Uganda.

“I request that we put this place at a footing befitting its status,” he said, also calling for the election of development-minded individuals in upcoming polls.

National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi, who arrived with Opposition Leader Joel Ssennyonyi toward the end of the function, commented on the poor condition of the road leading to the memorial site. “Why should the road here not be tarmacked?” he questioned. Kyagulanyi explained that he had arrived late because he had visited Dr. Besigye in prison but was unable to meet him.

“I think I did not make a mistake because our Bishop called on us to visit those in prison,” he said.

In separate interviews, Wakiso District Chairman Matia Lwanga Bwanika and District Woman MP Bethel Naluyima condemned the government’s stance on Besigye’s continued imprisonment, describing it as both a legal and national crisis.

Lwanga expressed his intention to advocate for the tarmacking of the road to the Kigungu shrine as part of the World Bank-funded Kampala Metropolitan Infrastructure Development Programme.

Fr. Simon Lourdel and Brother Amans arrived at Kigungu on February 17, 1879, before proceeding to Kabaka Muteesa I’s court at Lubaga. The Kabaka allocated them land at Nabulagala-Kasubi, where they established the first Catholic mission in Uganda.

URN